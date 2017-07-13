CARE Fair in August helps transition to Stuttgart

The annual U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart Community Activities, Registration and Education (CARE) Fair is set, Aug. 26 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Patch Fitness Center Gymnasium on Patch Barracks.
What is the CARE Fair?
The CARE Fair is an annual event where service providers and organizations of the Stuttgart military community come together in one place to be available for new and current community members. Attendees can pick up the latest, greatest, and most important information, and also speak to representatives face-to-face. Organizations provide information on everything from healthcare and school and youth activities, to installation services, and programs available to all members of the Stuttgart military community. There are opportunities to sign-up for activities or classes, and capitalize on community resources to build readiness and resilience as newcomers transition to life in Stuttgart.
What organizations will be there?
- Adolescent Support and Counseling Service (ASAC)
- AE-ITT – Knowlogy Corporation
- AFRICOM Family Readiness Group
- Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. Mu Psi Omega Chapter
- American Legion Stuttgart Post #6
- American Red Cross
- Army Community Service
- Army Substance Abuse Program (ASAP)
- Army Wellness Center
- Association of the United States Army (AUSA)
- Better Opportunities for Single Servicemembers (BOSS)
- Black Forest Quilt Guild
- Boy Scouts of America Transatlantic Council
- Civilian Personnel Advisory Center (CPAC) and NAF Human Resource Office
- Community Bank
- Delta Sigma Theta Sorority
- Department of Commissary Activities (DECA)
- Education Center – Embry Riddle Aeronautics & Central Texas College
- Education Center – University of Maryland & University of Oklahoma
- Educational and Developmental Intervention Service Clinic (Car Seat Program)
- Elmer T. Hawkins Lodge #113
- EUCOM Family Readiness Group
- Family & MWR – Arts & Crafts
- Family & MWR – Child, Youth and School Services (CYSS)
- Family & MWR – Outdoor Recreation
- Family & MWR – Sports & Fitness
- German-American Women’s Club (GAWC)
- Housing Office
- Knights of Columbus
- Navy-Marine Corp Relief Society
- OUTSERVE Germany Chapter
- Patch Elementary School PTA
- Patch Middle School PTA
- Patch Ski Club
- Patch Thrift Shop
- Piranha’s Swim Team
- Public Affairs Office (PAO)
- Religious Services Office – Family Life & Mothers of Pre-schoolers (MOPS)
- Religious Services Office – Protestant Community
- Religious Services Office (RSO) – Catholic Communities
- Religious Services Office (RSO) – Chaplain’s Office
- Religious Services Office (RSO) – Jewish and Latter Day Saints Community
- Robinson Barracks Elementary School PTSA
- Army Dental Clinic Stuttgart
- Army Health Clinic Stuttgart
- Army Recruiting Stuttgart
- SHARP
- Sitzmarkers Ski and Snowboard Club
- Stuttgart Area homeschoolers
- Stuttgart Community Spouses Club (SCSC)
- Stuttgart Elementary School PTA
- Stuttgart German American Wandering Club (SGAWC)
- Stuttgart Girl Scouts
- Stuttgart High School PTSA
- Stuttgart Military Community Eishockey Club
- Stuttgart Ski Patrol
- Stuttgart USMC Spouses
- Stuttgart Veterinary Clinic
- Stuttgart Youth Bowling League
- Stuttgart Youth Lacrosse Program
- Thursday Morning Ladies League Bowling
- TRICARE
- US Youth Soccer Stuttgart
- USAG Stuttgart Anti-Terrorism Office
- USAG Stuttgart Directorate of Emergency Services- Fire Department
- USAG Stuttgart Equal Opportunity Advisor
- USAG Stuttgart Military Personnel Division (MPD)
- USAG Stuttgart Safety Office
- USAHC – Behavioral Health
- USAHC – Optometry & Patient Administration
- VAT/UTAP
- Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW)
Who can attend?
All Stuttgart military community members and families should attend to get better connected with everything the USAG Stuttgart community has to offer.
What other activities are happening that day?
10 a.m. – Community Flea Market
Located in the parking lot across from the Patch Car Wash and fitness center. To participate visit: https://stuttgart.armymwr.com/programs/flea-markets
11 a.m. to 3 p.m. – USO Sun & Fun Day
The 4th annual family fun event on Patch Husky Field, Patch Barracks features food, sports, games and prizes. To volunteer for the event, email programs.stuttgart@uso.org.