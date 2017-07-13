CARE Fair in August helps transition to Stuttgart

The annual U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart Community Activities, Registration and Education (CARE) Fair is set, Aug. 26 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Patch Fitness Center Gymnasium on Patch Barracks.

What is the CARE Fair?

The CARE Fair is an annual event where service providers and organizations of the Stuttgart military community come together in one place to be available for new and current community members. Attendees can pick up the latest, greatest, and most important information, and also speak to representatives face-to-face. Organizations provide information on everything from healthcare and school and youth activities, to installation services, and programs available to all members of the Stuttgart military community. There are opportunities to sign-up for activities or classes, and capitalize on community resources to build readiness and resilience as newcomers transition to life in Stuttgart.

What organizations will be there?

(2016 Participants below, 2017 to be announced soon!)

Adolescent Support and Counseling Service (ASAC)

AE-ITT – Knowlogy Corporation

AFRICOM Family Readiness Group

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. Mu Psi Omega Chapter

American Legion Stuttgart Post #6

American Red Cross

Army Community Service

Army Community Service

Army Substance Abuse Program (ASAP)

Army Wellness Center

Association of the United States Army (AUSA)

Better Opportunities for Single Servicemembers (BOSS)

Black Forest Quilt Guild

Boy Scouts of America Transatlantic Council

Civilian Personnel Advisory Center (CPAC) and NAF Human Resource Office

Community Bank

Delta Sigma Theta Sorority

Department of Commissary Activities (DECA)

Education Center – Embry Riddle Aeronautics & Central Texas College

Education Center – University of Maryland & University of Oklahoma

Educational and Developmental Intervention Service Clinic (Car Seat Program)

Elmer T. Hawkins Lodge #113

EUCOM Family Readiness Group

Family & MWR – Arts & Crafts

Family & MWR – Child, Youth and School Services (CYSS)

Family & MWR – Outdoor Recreation

Family & MWR – Sports & Fitness

German-American Women’s Club (GAWC)

Housing Office

Knights of Columbus

Navy-Marine Corp Relief Society

OUTSERVE Germany Chapter

Patch Elementary School PTA

Patch Middle School PTA

Patch Ski Club

Patch Thrift Shop

Piranha’s Swim Team

Public Affairs Office (PAO)

Religious Services Office – Family Life & Mothers of Pre-schoolers (MOPS)

Religious Services Office – Protestant Community

Religious Services Office (RSO) – Catholic Communities

Religious Services Office (RSO) – Chaplain’s Office

Religious Services Office (RSO) – Jewish and Latter Day Saints Community

Robinson Barracks Elementary School PTSA

Army Dental Clinic Stuttgart

Army Health Clinic Stuttgart

Army Recruiting Stuttgart

SHARP

Sitzmarkers Ski and Snowboard Club

Stuttgart Area homeschoolers

Stuttgart Community Spouses Club (SCSC)

Stuttgart Elementary School PTA

Stuttgart German American Wandering Club (SGAWC)

Stuttgart Girl Scouts

Stuttgart High School PTSA

Stuttgart Military Community Eishockey Club

Stuttgart Ski Patrol

Stuttgart USMC Spouses

Stuttgart Veterinary Clinic

Stuttgart Youth Bowling League

Stuttgart Youth Lacrosse Program

Thursday Morning Ladies League Bowling

TRICARE

US Youth Soccer Stuttgart

USAG Stuttgart Anti-Terrorism Office

USAG Stuttgart Directorate of Emergency Services- Fire Department

USAG Stuttgart Equal Opportunity Advisor

USAG Stuttgart Military Personnel Division (MPD)

USAG Stuttgart Safety Office

USAHC – Behavioral Health

USAHC – Optometry & Patient Administration

VAT/UTAP

Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW)

Who can attend?

All Stuttgart military community members and families should attend to get better connected with everything the USAG Stuttgart community has to offer.

What other activities are happening that day?

10 a.m. – Community Flea Market

Located in the parking lot across from the Patch Car Wash and fitness center. To participate visit: https://stuttgart.armymwr.com/programs/flea-markets

11 a.m. to 3 p.m. – USO Sun & Fun Day

The 4th annual family fun event on Patch Husky Field, Patch Barracks features food, sports, games and prizes. To volunteer for the event, email programs.stuttgart@uso.org.

