Military & Family Life Counseling (MFLC) of the U.S. Africa Command presents a Brown Bag Presentation Series at the JAMII Room, Building 3312, Kelley Barracks. The next event, open to all Stuttgart military community members, is Jan. 23 from noon to 12:45 p.m.



Life in Balance: Relaxation and Stress Relief

Competing demands will be identified, and stress management strategies (stress reduction and relaxation skills) will contribute to an understanding of how to achieve improved work/life

balance.

To reach the AFRICOM MFLC, contact civ. 0152-2248-3789.

The U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart also announced a new Workforce Development Program in January offering monthly brown bag workshops during lunch time from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. All Garrison employees are invited to bring their own lunch and come discuss topics intended to help with self-development and career advancement.

Upcoming sessions include, but are not limited to the following topics and speakers:

Leadership and Self-Deception

A book by the Arbinger Institute, presented by Major Alex Ramage, executive officer. You have a problem and don’t even know it. Discover how we deceive ourselves and sabotage our own efforts to accomplish organi-zation and individual goals.

This session will be offered twice:

Feb. 13, Kelley Barracks (Location TBD—check the USAG Stuttgart Directorate of Human Resources SharePoint page)

Feb. 15, 2017 11:30—12:30 Panzer Kaserne, Building 2915, Room 222

Charting a Course for Success

Presented by Heidi M. Malarchik, deputy to the garrison commander. When it comes to your professional life are you on automatic pilot? Is it time for a change? What does success feel like to you? This workshop will give you tools and tips for developing your vision, establishing goals and charting a course getting to where you want to go.

April 19, Panzer Hotel Conference Room

For a full list of scheduled sessions or more information, visit the DHR SharePoint or contact the Civilian Workforce Development Specialist at DSN: 431-2641.