USAG Stuttgart Public Affairs

For those interested in sharing America’s Independence Day with non-DoD ID cardholders, be sure to plan ahead with the IACS (Installation Access Control System) office so that entry to Patch Barracks is easy. An ID cardholder may host up to four individuals.

IACS is open weekdays, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., except on federal holidays. Call 07031-15-2872/2875/2889 or visit the office in Bldg. 2915, Panzer Kaserne, for more information.