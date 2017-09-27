Blood Drive Nov 14-15

The Red Cross Stuttgart Station is sponsoring a blood drive with the Armed Services Blood Program Nov. 14-15 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Patch Barracks and Panzer Kaserne respectively.

The Red Cross will have a table at the Panzer Exchange for pledges and pre-screening, Oct. 2 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Those interested in donating blood can also find details on eligibility at http://www.militaryblood.dod.mil.

Blood Drive Locations