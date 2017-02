U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart Equal Opportunity leaders in conjunction with U.S. Africa Command invite the Stuttgart military community to a Black History Month Observance event, Feb. 25 from noon to 2 p.m. at the Exchange on Panzer Kaserne.

Sir Waldo Weathers, a saxophone player who played with the James Brown Band for 15 years is scheduled to perform.

More details coming soon!

To volunteer, contact the USAG Stuttgart EO Office at DSN:430-7945.