The Stuttgart military community is invited to save the date for a ball to commemorate 100 years of U.S. Army presence in Europe, also celebrating the Army birthday, June 10 from 5-11 p.m. at Stadthalle in Sindelfingen.

Join us to celebrate 242 years of Army tradition, and enhance Army Esprit d’ corps!

Tickets go on sale May 1 online. Stay tuned for more information, or for questions contact DSN: 421-8198.