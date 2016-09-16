Updated with new outbound traffic afternoon hours, Sept. 16:

School is back in session, Aug 29 meaning the back gate on Panzer Kaserne will reopen with the school schedule during weekday morning hours from 6:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.

In an effort to alleviate traffic congestion at the Panzer Kaserne Main Access Control Point (ACP), Stuttgart military community members are strongly encouraged to arrive early (before 7:30 a.m.) and utilize the alternate ACP located at the back of Panzer Kaserne, after the Panzer Commissary, to better facilitate the traffic flow on and off the installation.

Operating hours for Panzer Alternate ACP (back gate) traffic are as follows:

Inbound (Right Turn Only): Monday – Friday: 6:30-9:30a.m. (On regular school days)

(Right Turn Only): Monday – Friday: 6:30-9:30a.m. (On regular school days) Outbound (Right Turn Only): Monday – Friday: 2:45-5 p.m. (Every day, regardless of school schedule, subject to change based on coordination with High School Athletics i.e. cross country team requested permission).

Note: Buses only will be allowed to turn left at back gate from the Schönaich direction.

Additional Ponds Contract Security Guards (CSG) are scheduled to man the Panzer Altenate ACP (back gate) in the mornings during the school year, when school is in session. Due to contract restrictions, the Panzer Alternate ACP will be closed in the mornings on Federal holidays and school breaks (Christmas and Spring break).

U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart’s Directorate of Emergency Services has coordinated with the Ludwigsburg Polizei Präsidium and Bȍblingen Polizei District to ensure the safest traffic patterns are put in place. The Polizei have requested that left turns not be allowed due to the speed limit (70 km/h) and the curve in the road when exiting the back ACP. Additionally, making left turns has the potential to hold up traffic on Panzerstrasse.

For safety reasons, drivers are also advised to refrain from making u-turns in the middle of Panzerstrasse near Building 2948/2949 in front of an older, barricaded gate, located just before reaching the Alternate ACP (back gate). Doing so has the potential to block two lanes of traffic and also results in vehicles crossing over a walking/biking path being used in the early morning during periods of limited visibility.

Members of the community have inquired as to why the access gate directly into the school parking lot is not being used. There is no turn lane along Panzerstrasse to facilitate traffic wishing to make this turn. Without a turn lane, and due to the speed limit in that part of Panzerstrasse, it is illegal for vehicles to make this turn. The gate is in place to facilitate emergency access to the school only, not public access.