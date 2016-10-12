Drivers in and around Stuttgart beware: Autobahn A8 between Leonberger Dreieck and Kreuz Stuttgart will be blocked off in both directions Oct. 14 starting at 10 p.m. until 9 a.m. Oct. 16, due to the Rotes Steigle Bridge being dismantled. Traffic will be rerouted via Glemseck or Böblingen Hulb.

Heavy traffic and major Staus are expected during this timeframe.

During the closure of A8, the road surface at the junction Leonberg-Ost toward Friedensbrücke will also be renewed. Therefore, the driveway to junction Leonberg-Ost direction Munich will be blocked off Oct. 14 at 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. Oct 17.