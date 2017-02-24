Autobahn A8 expansion Stuttgart-Leonberg

Drivers in and around Stuttgart beware: Autobahn A8 between Kreuz Stuttgart and Dreieck Leonberg will be expanded. Road construction work is expected to be completed by the end of 2017.

The main construction phase began Feb. 24 driving in the direction of Munich. Drivers can expect narrow lanes, increased traffic and Staus in the months to come.

Traffic experts also predict heavy traffic for all drivers going in the direction of Karlsruhe starting Feb. 27 due to shifting of lanes to prepare for construction work. Heavy traffic and Staus are to be expected in and around Leonberg during this timeframe as well.

Drivers are advised to give themselves additional time when traveling in those areas.