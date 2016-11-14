The Stuttgart Chapter of the Association of the United States Army (AUSA) is hosting a “Brat Burn” event offering brautwurst, chips, and soda to all community members, Nov. 15 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Patch Barracks (adjacent to the Army Post Office). The event raises community awareness of the association.

Food is provided by AUSA. Donations accepted but not required.

About AUSA

Since 1950, the Association of the United States Army has worked to support all aspects of national security while advancing the interests of America’s Army and the men and women who serve. AUSA is a private, non-profit educational organization that supports America’s Army–Active, National Guard, Reserve, Civilians, Retirees, Government Civilians, Wounded Warriors, Veterans, and Family members. AUSA provides numerous professional development opportunities at a variety of events both local and national.