Army Retired Solider Council nominations due Sept 29

Nomination packets for retired Soldiers to Serve on the Chief of Staff, Army Retired Solider Council (CSARSC) are due Sept. 29.
All interested retired Soldiers are encouraged to apply.
Note: There is a new application format for this year’s nominations.
In accordance with Appendix 1 to Annex S of OPORD 16-001, submit nomination packets to IMCOM G1 Soldier Education & Transition Division no later than Sept. 29. Three council members will complete their terms prior to the 58th meeting to be held in the Pentagon April 23-27. The demographic requirements to be met for this year’s nominees are:
- One Noncommissioned Officer
- One Retired Army Reserve Soldier (Officer or Enlisted)
- One Commissioned Officer