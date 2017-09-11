Announcements

Army Retired Solider Council nominations due Sept 29

September 11, 2017

Nomination packets for retired Soldiers to Serve on the Chief of Staff, Army Retired Solider Council (CSARSC) are due Sept. 29.

All interested retired Soldiers are encouraged to apply.

Download the application

CSARSC Nominations 2018-2021

Note: There is a new application format for this year’s nominations.

In accordance with Appendix 1 to Annex S of OPORD 16-001, submit nomination packets to IMCOM G1 Soldier Education & Transition Division no later than Sept. 29. Three council members will complete their terms prior to the 58th meeting to be held in the Pentagon April 23-27.  The demographic requirements to be met for this year’s nominees are:

  1. One Noncommissioned Officer
  2. One Retired Army Reserve Soldier (Officer or Enlisted)
  3. One Commissioned Officer

Members of the 2017 Chief of Staff of the Army Retired Soldier Council pose for a group photo on the steps of the Mall Entrance at the Pentagon, Arlington, VA., April 26, 2017. U.S. Army photo by Spc. Trevor Wiegel

 