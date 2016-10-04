American country music artist Frankie Ballard is stopping in Stuttgart for a free concert hosted by Armed Forces Entertainment Oct. 17 at 7 p.m. at the Patch Community Club, Building 2345, Patch Barracks.

The event is open to all ID cardholders.

About the artist:

Frank Robert “Frankie” Ballard IV is an American country music singer/songwriter and guitarist. He has released one album each for Reprise Records and Warner Bros. Records, and has charted three singles on the Hot Country Songs charts. In the summer of 2008 he signed up for Kenny Chesney’s Next Big Star competition. After winning the competition for Michigan in 2008, Ballard opened shows for Chesney at various Michigan venues.

Ballard signed to Reprise Records – Nashville in 2010 and released his debut single “Tell Me You Get Lonely.” The song debuted at #59 on the Hot Country Songs charts dated for the week ending June 12, 2010 and peaked at #33 in early 2011. That same year on January 7, 2011, Ballard made his debut appearance at the Grand Ole Opry.

In 2013, Ballard moved to Warner Bros. Records and released his third single, “Helluva Life.” It is the lead single to his second album, Sunshine & Whiskey. It became his first #1 single in early 2014. Later in the year, the album’s title track and “Young & Crazy,” the album’s third single, also went to #1.

The first single from Ballard’s upcoming third album, “It All Started with a Beer,” was released to country radio on November 16, 2015.

This is Frankie Ballard’s second tour with Armed Forces Entertainment.