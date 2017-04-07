April is National Financial Literacy Month

Starting in 2004, both Houses of Congress pass resolutions each year declaring April as National Financial Literacy Month. National Financial Literacy Month, sometimes referred to as National Financial Capability Month, is a month-long campaign to raise public awareness about the importance of financial literacy and the need for financial education.

Did You Know?

Of the more than 300,000 employees supported by the Army Benefits Center-Civilian (ABC-C), 31% of FERS employees and 53% of CSRS employees are contributing LESS than 5% of their salary to the Thrift Savings Plan (TSP).

Are you one of these employees that is not getting the full benefit of TSP? You can increase your TSP contributions at any time through the Employee Benefits Information System (EBIS), which is accessed from the ABC-C website at www.abc.army.mil.

Army Community Service in Building 2915 on Panzer Kaserne provides all ID cardholders in Stuttgart with a variety of free classes monthly for TSP assistance, financial and relocation planning. For information, or financial assistance contact DSN: 431-3362/civ. 07031-15-3362.