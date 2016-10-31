The Directorate of Public Works Environmental Division will be conducting required annual water samplings of specific Army Family Housing (AFH) buildings on Robinson and Patch Barracks. Samplings are scheduled to start within the first week of November an be completed prior to the end of the calendar year.

This is an annual requirement to ensure that water within AFH quarters meets specific standards. A few buildings in each housing area are selected, and occupants will be notified in writing if their participation is required. Housing will also simultaneously notify all Building Coordinators of the selected buildings for their situational awareness.

For questions, contact the DPW Environmental Division at DSN: 421-6137.