Annual OHA utility, move-in expenses survey extended

The annual Overseas Housing Allowance (OHA) Utility and Move-in Expenses Survey for Germany which began March 1, has been extended through April 28.

The survey is intended for all military personnel who reside off-post in privately leased or rental housing, with the exception of homeowners or those sharing rent with another service member.

Why is this survey important?



Every three years the Defense Travel Management Office (DTMO) conducts a survey to identify how much service members spent during the previous year for utilities and for move-in expenses. The data from this survey is used to determine Utility Allowances and the amount of Move-In Housing Allowance (MIHA), which are part of the Overseas Housing Allowance (OHA).

The collection of rental data is not part of this survey, as DTMO obtains rental data directly from the pay system. OHA is a cost-reimbursement based allowance. Members on active duty entitled to basic pay are authorized OHA based on the member’s grade, dependency status, and Permanent Duty Station location, unless otherwise specified. The OHA Utility and Move-in expenses Survey requires service members to submit the actual costs of utility expenses and move-in costs incurred in Germany.

The survey is intended for all U.S. military personnel, regardless of service affiliation, who reside in off-post privately, leased housing. Homeowners and sharers are not eligible to take the survey. Spouses are authorized to take the survey if the service member is deployed or unavailable.

Service members taking the survey are required to report the average monthly cost of utilities. To complete the OHA utilities expense survey, service members should use actual bills or records of their utilities.

Click to take the survey through the following link:

http://www.defensetravel.dod.mil/site/ohaSurvey.cfm?ID=mar-utilmiha

Maximum participation and good data is the key to success in ensuring that service members are properly compensated.

For questions, contact DSN 537-1073/1071.