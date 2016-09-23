U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart is hosting an annual Anti-Terrorism Exercise across all Stuttgart installations, Oct. 22.

There will be increased force protection at gates and on-post. Road and parking barriers will be in place in certain areas to reduce parking an movement near the exercise. To maintain the integrity of the emergency scenario training, blocking locations will not be announced prior to the event.

There will be a visible increase in Military Police, fire and emergency first responder activity, including casualty role-play. Many service members will be in full tactical uniforms with equipment deployed.

Community members should not to be alarmed.

The exercise is coordinated by USAG Stuttgart’s Anti-terrorism Office, Directorate of Emergency Services and several German first response counterparts including police and fire, the Red Cross and multiple city officials.