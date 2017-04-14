American Society of Military Comptrollers Scholarship

The Stuttgart Chapter of the American Society of Military Comptrollers (ASMC) will award a $1,000 scholarship to a graduating high school senior recognized as outstanding student. The award winner will also be recommended to the ASMC national organization for consideration for an additional $2,000 scholarship.

The winner will be recognized by the ASMC Chapter in May 2017. Checks will be mailed in August 2017 directly to the undergraduate institution chosen by the award recipient.

Guidance and application forms are available from Stuttgart High School counselors. For more information, contact civ. 0711-729-7041.