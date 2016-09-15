The American Red Cross is hosting a Baby Expo for the U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart Community, Oct. 15 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Patch Community Club, Patch Barracks.

The expo will showcase the many services available to new and expecting parents within the Stuttgart military community to help them have a smooth transition to parenthood. Attendees can expect information tables, short seminars, games and giveaways throughout the day.

The expo will feature services for mothers and newborn care both on and off post, including participation from Böblingen Hospital. Additional information about financial planning, dietary and wellness needs, emotional needs, and more will be available.

For more information, contact the Red Cross Stuttgart Station at DSN: 431-2812/civ. 07031-15-2812.