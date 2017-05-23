American Legion veterans’ benefits awareness Town Hall

The National Commander of The American Legion Charles E. Schmidt invites all military veterans – active duty and retired – and their family members to a veterans’ benefits awareness town hall so that members of the military community may better understand the many resources available to them. Subject matter experts on VA benefits to include disability ratings, access to health care, the G.I. Bill, vocational training, and more will be on hand to provide informational briefs and answer questions.

June 1 from 9 a.m. to noon at Patch Barracks Chapel.