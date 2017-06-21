Alumni wanted to talk about their alma mater

USAG Stuttgart School Liaison Office

Are you proud of your alma mater? Would you like to tell Stuttgart military community students and parents about your college experience?

The School Liaison Office needs volunteers for the 2017 Stuttgart Hybrid College Fair. Last year’s college

fair was a huge success based largely on the alumni who volunteered to represent their place of higher learning.

This fall, the School Liaison Office will sponsor the annual hybrid college fair at Stuttgart High School and is seeking individuals to represent their respective colleges for students and parents. In order to give alumni time to prepare by contacting their colleges, the SLO is asking, now, for interested volunteers. The event takes place Oct. 11.

For additional information and specific requirements, please contact the SLO at 0711-680-7465 or DSN 430-7465.