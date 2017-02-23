AFRICOM FRG hosts Read Across America children’s event

Join the U.S. Africa Command Family Readiness Group on March 7 to celebrate National Reading Awareness Month at the Kelley Club, Kelley Barracks from 5-7 p.m. Children of all ages and families are welcome to partake in craft activities and reading.

Attendees are encouraged to bring their favorite books to be read by volunteers. Participants can also bring a book to swap, and blankets to sit on. Kids can also wear pajamas.

A kid’s meal will be made available: chicken nuggets, fries, drink, and dessert. RSVP required to reserve kids meal tickets by March 4, email usafricomfrg@gmail.com.

Adults and teens can drop off books for swapping at Vesta Strasse 31 after Feb. 23. There will be baskets on the front porch, one for adults and one for teens. Take a ticket for each book dropped, and stop by the event with the ticket(s) to find something new and exciting to read.