Adopt-a-Barracks for Military Appreciation Month in May

Want to give back to your community? Adopt-a-Barracks this spring!

The Stuttgart Barracks Cheer Committee, sponsored by the Stuttgart Community Spouse’s Club (SCSC), is organizing an Adopt-a-Barracks program where individual groups and organizations can show their appreciation for military members by adopting a barracks within U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart. Groups will be asked to provide decor, baked goods and any other goodies they would like, to a specific barracks in honor of May’s Military Appreciation Month.

Last year, Stuttgart High School students and faculty adopted the Military Police barracks. “The program gave the students the opportunity to show off their art and cooking skills while showing the military personnel how much they are appreciated,” said Jennifer Cunningham, Barracks Cheer program chair.

USAG Stuttgart Barracks Cheer hopes to have eight traditional barracks, three Bachelor Officer Quarters and four apartment buildings adopted by Feb. 24. The program positively impacts over 500 single service members within the Stuttgart military community.

Barracks Cheer holds quarterly initiatives to help show single and unaccompanied military personnel on garrison how much they are appreciated. To adopt a barracks or find out how to get involved for other initiatives, contact us at scsc.barracks@gmail.com.