Army Community Service, Building 2915, 2nd floor, Panzer Kaserne is getting a remodel to include new carpeting, paint and more for a fresh new look. The renovation is set to be complete by Nov. 21. During this time, the open computer lab is closed.

Community members in need of computer access and internet can visit the USO, Panzer Hotel, Patch and Robinson Barracks libraries, or contact ACS fro assistance at DSN: 431-3362/civ. 07031-15-3362.