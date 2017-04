The 2017 Air Force Assistance Fund Campaign runs April 10 – May 10. Proceeds support fellow active duty and retired officers and enlisted Airmen and their families. The garrison community is invited to the Stuttgart AFAF kickoff event in the Patch Community Club main ballroom, April 12, at 9 a.m. Complimentary food will be served. The keynote speaker will be Brig. Gen. David P. Baczewski, U.S.European Command.

For more additional information, visit www.afassistancefund.org.