1-10TH SFG Army Birthday Luncheon June 14

The 1-10th SFG Dining Facility, located on Panzer Kaserne is hosting an Army Birthday Luncheon on June 14 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. A cake cutting ceremony will take place at 11:30 a.m.

Open to all ID cardholders and their guests.

Note: The dining facility only accepts U.S. dollars.

Menu: