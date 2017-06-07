1-10TH SFG Army Birthday Luncheon June 14

The 1-10th SFG Dining Facility, located on Panzer Kaserne is hosting an Army Birthday Luncheon on June 14 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. A cake cutting ceremony will take place at 11:30 a.m.
Open to all ID cardholders and their guests.
Note: The dining facility only accepts U.S. dollars.
Menu:
- Vegetable Gumbo
- Chunky Guacamole, Hummus & Crackers
- Grilled Steak w/Sautéed Peppers and Onions
- Caribbean Chicken
- Hawaiian Pork Burgers
- Creole Shrimp with Brown Rice
- Pineapple Carrot Muffins
- Mediterranean Brown Rice
- Baked Potatoes & Sour cream
- Roasted Corn on the Cob
- Ginger Glazed Carrots
- Vegetarian Baked Beans
- Salad Bar
- Mixed Veggie & Pasta Salad
- Tangy Three Bean Salad
- Potato Salad with Classic Dressing
- Spinach & Apple Salad
- Fruit Salad & Spiced Yogurt Dressing
- Fresh Berries
- Army-Birthday Cake
- Melon & Fresh Peach Slices
- Strawberry – Yogurt Parfait w Whipped Topping
- Apple Crisp with Spiced Caramel Sauce
- Lite Cheesecake with Cherry / Blueberry Toppings
- Assorted Beverages
- Condiments