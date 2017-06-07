Announcements, Panzer Kaserne

1-10TH SFG Army Birthday Luncheon June 14

June 7, 2017

The 1-10th SFG Dining Facility, located on Panzer Kaserne is hosting an Army Birthday Luncheon on June 14 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. A cake cutting ceremony will take place at 11:30 a.m.

Open to all ID cardholders and their guests.

Note: The dining facility only accepts U.S. dollars.

Menu:

  • Vegetable Gumbo
  • Chunky Guacamole, Hummus & Crackers
  • Grilled Steak w/Sautéed Peppers and Onions
  • Caribbean Chicken
  • Hawaiian Pork Burgers
  • Creole Shrimp with Brown Rice
  • Pineapple Carrot Muffins
  • Mediterranean Brown Rice
  • Baked Potatoes & Sour cream
  • Roasted Corn on the Cob
  • Ginger Glazed Carrots
  • Vegetarian Baked Beans
  • Salad Bar
  • Mixed Veggie & Pasta Salad
  • Tangy Three Bean Salad
  • Potato Salad with Classic Dressing
  • Spinach & Apple Salad
  • Fruit Salad & Spiced Yogurt Dressing
  • Fresh Berries
  • Army-Birthday Cake
  • Melon & Fresh Peach Slices
  • Strawberry – Yogurt Parfait w Whipped Topping
  • Apple Crisp with Spiced Caramel Sauce
  • Lite Cheesecake with Cherry / Blueberry Toppings
  • Assorted Beverages
  • Condiments